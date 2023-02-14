The attrition of the Russian army by the offensive in Ukraine has increased the risk of a possible nuclear escalation on its borders with NATO. Moscow has withdrawn troops from the area to replace its casualties and replaced them with tactical atomic weapons on its Northern Fleet ships for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. according to Norwegian military intelligence. Oslo fears that the presence of these warheads poses “a particularly serious threat in various scenarios that may involve countries of the Atlantic Alliance”, since mutual mistrust “has raised the possibility of unwanted events and misunderstandings between Russia and NATO.” ”.

The annual report of the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, Focus 2023, confirms that “a central part of the (Russian) nuclear capability has been deployed on the surface ships and submarines of the Northern Fleet.” According to the press in the Scandinavian country, you have to go back to the golden age of the Russian Navy, during the Cold War, in the days of the USSR, to remember the departure of warships armed with nuclear bombs from the Arctic port of Severomorsk.

That enclave is located on the Kola Peninsula, a region of great strategic importance, since the Arctic routes will become very important in the future with climate change. The region adjoins a NATO country, Norway, and a new candidate, Finland. Despite the fact that the Kremlin argued its offensive on kyiv with a hypothetical threat from the Atlantic Alliance on Russia, its army has weakened in that area and in the Baltic to reinforce divisions in Ukraine.

“The land forces of the Kola Peninsula have been reduced to a fifth of their numbers prior to the invasion of Ukraine,” says the Norwegian intelligence report, although their loss of ammunition is even more serious if possible in the face of a hypothetical exchange of blows with the Atlantic Alliance.

“Russia’s conventional forces have been significantly weakened by its offensive into Ukraine and a large part of what remains is tied up in the war. Among other problems, [Rusia] it has spent three-quarters of its modern ground-based missiles in the Ukraine”, say the Oslo intelligence services, which also see a downward trend in Russian strategic bomber patrols in the vicinity of Norway due to their use against Kiev.

However, all this does not make Moscow any less dangerous. “Russia has large reserves of military equipment, especially the oldest (…), its nuclear capabilities are the same as before the war, and the air and naval forces are still essentially intact,” Norwegian intelligence says.

“With a weakened conventional capability, the importance of nuclear weapons has increased significantly for Russia,” the report says, adding that its means for other types of warfare through anti-satellite weapons, cyber tools and its forces are added. specialized in the sabotage of submarine infrastructures.

“It cannot be ruled out that a local war could turn into a larger conflict; and that this directly involves Russia, the US and NATO ”, warns Norwegian espionage. According to his information, “Russia had planned the total occupation of the Ukraine and its ambition was to seize as much of its intact infrastructure as possible.”

The Russian authorities have repeatedly threatened the possibility of nuclear war if their plans fail. The president, Vladimir Putin, warned in September 2022 that he would defend the annexed territory “with all the means” at his disposal, and the deputy head of the Security Council and former president, Dmitri Medvedev, stated in early January of this year: “ The defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war can lead to the outbreak of a nuclear war.

The Norwegian report cites the deployment to the Northern Fleet of some of the Russian new generation weapons. According to Washingtonboth the Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and the Kalibr precision rockets can carry nuclear warheads, although it has so far not accused Moscow of equipping its ships with this weaponry.

These missiles have starred in some of the waves of bombardments against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in recent months. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, 11 Russian ships are currently carrying out combat missions in the Black Sea, two of them equipped with Kalibr missile launchers.

The Russian fleet was sailing until a week ago in a sea free of NATO ships. US and European ships left its waters before the invasion launched on February 24 last year, but have returned. Earlier this month, a destroyer from the US Sixth Fleet crossed the threshold of the Bosphorus for the first time since Putin launched the war.

