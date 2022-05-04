In a follow-up report on Twitter, British military intelligence said it was likely that Russia intended to move beyond Izyum to seize the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk.

Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the report.

Earlier, the Russian military said that its artillery hit more than 400 Ukrainian targets during the day on Tuesday, while Ukrainian officials revealed that Russian forces bombed the railway infrastructure across Ukraine.

The spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, stated, on Tuesday, that the targets covered by the Russian artillery bombardment were Ukrainian artillery positions, strongholds of forces and two fuel depots.

Igor Konashenkov said the Russian planes hit 39 other targets, including troop and weapons posts and two command posts, the Associated Press reported.

He said that US-supplied artillery radar, 4 air defense radars and 6 ammunition depots were among the targets destroyed with precision-guided weapons during Tuesday.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said the Russian military had bombed railway infrastructure across the country.

The head of the Ukrainian Railways Authority, Oleksandr Kamyshin, said that the Russian strikes, on Tuesday, targeted 6 railway stations in the central and western regions of the country, causing severe damage.

Kamyshin added that the flights of at least 14 trains were delayed due to the attacks.

The governor of the Dnipro region, Valentin Reznichenko, said that the Russian missiles hit the railway infrastructure in the region, injuring one person and impeding the movement of trains.

The Ukrainian army also reported targeting railways in the Kirovohrad region, noting that there had been unspecified losses.

Also on Tuesday, Russia fired missiles at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, after a ceasefire collapsed with some civilians trapped under the sprawling outpost despite UN-brokered evacuations, Reuters reported.

Russia has directed its heaviest firepower into eastern and southern Ukraine since it failed to seize the capital, Kyiv, last March.

But it has also bombed targets much further west in an effort to limit Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea, vital to its grain and mineral exports, and to impede supplies of Western military aid to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces bombed a small military airport near the port of Odessa with missiles, destroying drones, missiles and ammunition supplied by the United States and its European allies to Ukraine.

Andriy Sadovy, the mayor of Lviv, near the Polish border, said late on Tuesday that air strikes had damaged power plants, causing blackouts in some areas.