The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement today deploring that US President Joe Biden has not accepted the offer of “dialogue” from the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. Last week, after US President Joe Biden stated in an interview that he believes his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is a “murderer”, he, in addition to declaring that “whoever says so is”, urged him to hold a public videoconference with coverage of the main world media.

According to Putin, the objective of such a telematic meeting would be to review all the burning issues accumulated in bilateral relations with the aim of seeking a solution and also touching on issues related to “strategic stability.” Of course, the head of the Kremlin put as a condition that such a broadcast should be held either last Friday the 19th or today Monday the 22nd, since he announced that the weekend was busy to spend in the Siberian taiga with his Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu.

Biden did not initially comment on the invitation to hold talks, although he later noted that “at some point we will have to talk.” But in the opinion of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the head of the White House should have been more explicit and in his note underlines “with regret” that he has declined the offer. “Another opportunity to seek a way out of the impasse reached by Washington in Russian-American relations has been lost. The responsibility rests entirely with the United States, “the statement concludes.