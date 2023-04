Russian dictator Vladimir Putin | Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP

The adviser to the Russian nuclear power plant operator, Rosenergoatom Renat Karchaa, accused the Ukrainian Army of attacking with drones the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhya, controlled by Russia since March 2022, and causing damage in the turbine room.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was concerned about increased fighting around the atomic plant and the possible escalation of Ukraine’s counter-offensive. “They heard bombings almost every day during the last week,” said IAEA director general Rafael Grossi.

The plant, now controlled by Russia, was once subjected to periodic bombing that caused power outages on a few occasions. The reactors are shut down as a precaution. Even so, the IAEA considers that there is a high risk of a nuclear accident. “I saw clear signs of military preparations in the area when I visited the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant just over three weeks ago (…) Since then, our experts on the ground have frequently reported hearing gunfire, sometimes suggesting heavy shelling not far from the site. deeply concerned about the situation at the plant,” said Grossi.