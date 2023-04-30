Sunday, April 30, 2023, 11:37



Russian authorities have reported that at least two civilians have been killed as a result of a Ukrainian shelling in the Briansk region in southwestern Russia, about 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The regional governor Alexander Bogomaz has announced the two deceased on his Telegram account, where he has also indicated that the Ukrainian attack has left significant material damage in civilian areas.

“According to preliminary data, one residential building has been completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed. The operational services continue to work in the place”, he has made known on his Telegram channel, without giving more details for the moment.

This same Sunday, Bogomaz had already reported at least one wounded in a Ukrainian bombardment on the town of Suzemka, ten kilometers from the border.