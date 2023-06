How did you feel about the content of this article?

President Vladimir Putin: Kremlin reacts after Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, threatened to respond to an attack on a militia camp he blamed on Russian forces | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY GUNEEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Citing a threat of “rebellion”, Russia tightened security in Moscow on Friday (23) and called for the arrest of Wagner paramilitary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin after he threatened to respond to an attack on a militia camp that assigned to Russian forces.

According to information from the Russian news agency Tass, “critical facilities” in Moscow have been placed under increased protection. Security was also tightened in Rostov, a city close to the border with Ukraine.

“Security measures in Moscow have been tightened; all critical installations, government structures and transport infrastructure have been placed under heightened protection,” a source told TASS, who added that special units of the Russian National Guard were placed on full alert.

Tass reported that a criminal case had been opened against Prigozhin, the Federal Security Service (FSB) Center for Public Affairs reported to the agency. “Amidst the seriousness of the situation and the threat of escalation of confrontation in the Russian Federation, the FSB has opened a criminal case due to the fact of calling an armed rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin,” the FSB said.

In a statement, the agency, one of the KGB’s successors, called on Wagner fighters “not to commit irreparable mistakes, stop any energetic actions against the Russian people, not carry out Prigozhin’s criminal and treacherous orders and take measures to stop him.” ” and accused the Wagner frontman of “calling for an armed coup”.

Earlier, in an audio on Telegram, Prigozhin had reported that Russian troops attacked a militia camp and killed “dozens” of men. He promised to “respond to these atrocities”. The Russian Ministry of Defense has denied the allegations.

The mercenary group has helped Russian troops in the invasion of Ukraine, but on several occasions Prigozhin has expressed dissatisfaction with the Russian military command, claiming that the lack of support has generated heavy losses in its ranks, and has promised to withdraw its forces from the invaded country.