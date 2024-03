Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 1:25 p.m.



| Updated 1:35 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

As the presidential elections in Russia approach, scheduled for the 15th, 16th and 17th of this month, Ukraine continues to attack Russian territory relentlessly. During the early hours of this Tuesday, authorities in seven regions, including Moscow, reported…

This content is exclusive for subscribers