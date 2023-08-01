The Russian authorities have denounced this Tuesday new Ukrainian attacks in Moscow and in the Black Sea, without reporting fatalities or material damage. In the capital, a drone hit the glass façade of a skyscraper in the financial center of Moscow, on the 21st floor. “It was inhibited with an electronic attack,” the Russian Ministry of Defense reported: “It lost its way and crashed in the Moscow City”. Last Sunday, two buildings in the City of Moscow (the financial area of ​​the capital) were damaged in a similar attack.

The Government of Ukraine, as it has always done after attacks on Russian territory, has not ruled on its authorship and has not, therefore, taken responsibility for the launch of drones against the center of Moscow. However, President Volodimir Zelenski, who has dedicated his latest communications to denouncing the Russian bombardments against Kherson and Krivói Rog, his hometown, has recently stated that attacks in Russia, almost 18 months after the start of the invasion, are part of an “unavoidable, natural and absolutely fair process”. As reported by the American newspaper The New York Times After seeing images of the last drone that reached the Russian capital, the characteristics of the device would coincide with that of a Ukrainian model previously identified by this newspaper.

One of the president’s advisers, the negotiation expert Mikhailo Podoliak, did affirm on Tuesday on his Twitter profile, with the usual ambiguity, that Moscow “is quickly getting used to a full-blown war.” Podoliak, one of the faithful in Zelenski’s entourage and one of the most active on social networks, has stated that this “war” will soon move to the territory of the “authors” of the invasion. “Everything that happens in Russia”, continued the adviser to the Ukrainian Executive, “is an objective historical process. More unidentified drones, more landslides, more civil conflicts, more war…”

More discreet, also as usual, has been Zelenski’s chief of staff, Andrii Yermak. This, very close to Zelenski and habitual in his movements around the country, has limited himself to publish the photograph of a Ukrainian uniformed man with a large drone in his hands. Yermak usually maintains that tone in his Twitter profile, in which he expresses himself on sensitive topics with icons or photos.

“We were going to see the tower where the explosion took place and suddenly we heard the explosion: we immediately ran,” a witness to the attack in Moscow, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. “There were very large glass fragments and smoke was coming out. The security services started running in that direction.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense has detailed that the anti-aircraft forces had shot down two other aircraft in the Moscow region: one in the Odintsovo district and another in the Naro-Fominsk district, where one of the army’s elite units (the Motorized Infantry Division No. 2). “Several drones heading towards Moscow were shot down by air defense systems,” confirmed the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. Faced with uncertainty, the authorities ordered the temporary closure of Vnukovo International Airport.

Concern in the capital

Some residents have told Reuters they feel “worried” about the raid, “but safe.” “I feel safe. I am originally from Donetsk, so I consider this to be a minor incident, ”said Kirill, 32, who prefers not to give his last name. However, for 67-year-old Alexander Gusev, “it’s quite difficult to feel 100% safe.” “No one is safe in this situation because we don’t know what will hit us or where,” he added.

Shortly after the attack, a Russian official claimed that the drones that attacked Moscow on Tuesday came from Ukraine. “The drones that on the night of August 1 tried to attack Moscow and the region were flying from Ukrainian territory,” the soldier told anonymity. the Russian news agency TASS. “A terrorist attack attempt by the kyiv regime has been thwarted,” he added.

If so, the devices would have traveled undetected at least 500 kilometers of Russian airspace, the minimum distance between the capital and the border with Ukraine. “It is clear that the drones are being launched by a network of agents operating on our territory,” refuted Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutski, chairman of the Duma (Russia’s lower house) Committee on International Affairs and leader of the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party. From Russia. Regardless of its origin, Slutski added that he is confident that the Russian response will not be long in coming: “It is time to set fire to the decision-making centers to burn that Nazi garbage once and for all.”

Defense has also assured that it has repelled another night attack by three Ukrainian naval drones against its patrol ships in the Black Sea, the scene of strong tensions between kyiv and Moscow. “The three enemy drones were destroyed”, fired from the Russian ships, as specified in a statement by the Ministry. The ships, it adds, were located about 340 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Russian bombing in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Moscow maintains its bombardments against civilian areas of Ukrainian territory, an offensive that has triggered anti-aircraft alerts throughout the country on several occasions this Tuesday. As reported by the governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, at least one person has died and another five have been injured by a bombardment that hit a hospital in the capital of this province at 11:00 a.m., on the right bank of the Dnieper river. The victim was a doctor who had been working at the facility for a few days.

A vocational training institute has been destroyed in the Russian attack on Kharkov on Tuesday. Marcel Gascon (EFE)

The NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has reported that it had a support agreement with the hospital reached by the attack. “The operating room suffered a direct impact,” said the organization of French origin in a statement released through social networks. Among the tasks that MSF carried out there was the provision of material and mental health care for displaced citizens after the collapse of the Nova Kajovka press.

Russian troops maintain control over part of the Kherson territory, located in the south of the country, facing the Black Sea and key to access the Crimean peninsula. This Tuesday’s attack comes a day after another offensive in the same province in which four civilians lost their lives, including a 16-year-old girl, and another 18 were injured. Another minor lost her life in the bombing on Monday on a residential area of ​​Krivóy Rog, in the center of the country, in which a total of six civilians died. Further northeast, in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, five Shahed drones hit a heavily populated area of ​​the city. They blew up two floors of a university residence. One person was injured.

