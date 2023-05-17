The State Duma denounced the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

The State Duma denounced the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). Writes about this “Kommersant”.

Speaking to the deputies, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov pointed out that the collective West, by its destructive actions, made it impossible for Russia to stay in the CFE Treaty, and “Western countries must draw conclusions.” The diplomat noted that Russia is no longer interested in discussing CFE with the remaining Western countries.

This chapter is over, the page is turned, there will be no more return to this document for Russia Sergei Ryabkov Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

It will take about six months to fully complete Russia’s withdrawal from the treaty in accordance with its provisions.

Reasons for the denunciation of the treaty

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky explained that the CFE Treaty has long existed only on paper, and its denunciation will only strengthen the country’s security. “Russia suspended its participation in the CFE Treaty back in 2007 due to the hypocritical position of the NATO bloc,” he recalled.

Ryabkov, in turn, said that Moscow has information that “some Eastern European countries” openly violated the requirements of the treaty. However, he did not specify which states he had in mind.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev announced that after the denunciation of the CFE Treaty, Russia will maximize the production of weapons, military and special equipment, as well as weapons of destruction. “But now, and in the line of previously suspended international obligations, nothing prevents us from placing our weapons where we want to protect national interests. Including our Russian part of Europe,” the politician wrote.

What is CFE

The CFE Treaty was signed on November 19, 1990 in Paris by representatives of 16 NATO countries and 6 member states of the Warsaw Pact Organization (WTO). The agreement entered into force on November 9, 1992, after the collapse of the Eastern Bloc and the USSR. This treaty, concluded in the last years of the Cold War, has often been called the cornerstone of European security.

Total NATO quota at the time of signing the CFE Treaty was 19,096 tanks, 31,787 armored vehicles, 19,529 artillery systems, 7,273 aircraft and 2,282 helicopters. Russia was allowed to have 6,400 tanks, 11,480 armored vehicles, 6,415 artillery systems, 3,450 aircraft and 890 helicopters

By the end of the 1990s, when the former members of the Warsaw Pact joined NATO, the provisions of the CFE Treaty on the limits of military equipment for blocks lost their meaning. This required an update of the agreements. The negotiations ended with the signing on November 19, 1999, at the OSCE summit in Turkey, of the Agreement on the Adaptation of the CFE Treaty, which was supposed to be ratified by all parties to the agreement, but not a single NATO country took this step. As a result, in 2007 Russia introduced a moratorium on compliance with the requirements of the document.

In 2014, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that for Moscow, the CFE Treaty is “dead” and there will be no return to it.