16 ‘



Andreas Christensen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



16 ‘



Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).



14 ‘



Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



14 ‘



Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).



13 ‘



Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark).



13 ‘



Artem Dzyuba (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



9 ‘



Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark).



9 ‘



Igor Diveev (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



9 ‘



Corner, Denmark. Corner committed by Magomed Ozdoev.



8 ‘



Hand of Magomed Ozdoev (Russia).



1′



Daniel Wass (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



1′



Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).



The first part begins.



0 ‘

