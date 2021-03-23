The French police have not brought any charges against the driver of the Russian Consulate General in Strasbourg, despite the arrest in the case of theft of bicycles. Thus, the Russian diplomatic mission denied the involvement of its employee in the crime, the newspaper “Podyem” reports.

“The insinuations circulated in the media about his participation in a series of bicycle thefts are unsubstantiated,” the consulate said. Russian diplomats said that the Strasbourg police did not bring any charges against the Russian and did not take his recognizance not to leave the place.

The consulate also confirmed that the employee left for Russia due to deteriorating health, and the local authorities did not object to this.

Earlier it became known that the Strasbourg police are looking for the driver of the Russian consulate, suspected of selling hundreds of stolen bicycles. In February, a former deputy mayor of a French city discovered an advertisement for the sale of his expensive electric bike, which had been stolen shortly before. The former official contacted the police, and they contacted the seller, who turned out to be a driver in the Russian diplomatic mission.