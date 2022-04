Destroyed bridge in the town of Bucha, near Kiev, on Sunday| Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK

Russia denied this Sunday (3) that the country’s troops murdered civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, in the Kiev region, and said that the photographs and videos circulated by the neighboring country were a “provocation”.

“The Russian Defense Ministry denies the Kiev regime’s accusations of the alleged murder of civilians in the town of Bucha,” the ministry said in a message broadcast on Telegram channels.

“All the photos and videos published by the Kiev regime, which allegedly testify to some type of crime by Russian military personnel in the city of Bucha, are another provocation,” the official statement said.