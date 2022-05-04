The Kremlin categorically denied on Wednesday that Russia is going to declare war on Ukraine or decree a general mobilization on the 9th, when the country celebrates Victory Day over Nazi Germany.

“No, it’s nonsense,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, at his daily press conference in response to a question about Western publications suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin could take advantage of the event to declare war on Ukraine.

He also denied and also described as “nonsense” the speculations that on May 9 Russia could declare a general mobilization, a possibility that Ukrainian and Western experts point out in the face of the setbacks of the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia talks about the state of negotiations with Ukraine

Regarding the negotiations with Ukraine, he indicated that “it is difficult to establish a dynamic, rather the opposite.”

“We have seen the lack of perseverance on the Ukrainian side at the most diverse levels. Every day they change their position,” Peskov said.

Asked about his reaction to the declarations of the secretary of the Council of Defense and National Security of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, about the only thing that kyiv will sign with Moscow is the Russian capitulation, the spokesman replied: “Negative”.

“What attitude can one have towards the inconsistent positions of the negotiators? The attitude can only be negative. This does not instil confidence that this negotiating process can come to fruition,” warned Peskov.

