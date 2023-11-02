Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

According to Russia, the war in Israel must be resolved in the UN. But the state rejects support for a draft from the West.

Moscow/Tel Aviv – After Russia submitted a draft resolution last week War in Israel has rejected, Moscow is now even denying Tel Aviv the right to self-defense. Israel has no right to do so because it is an “occupying power,” Russian representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday at a special session of the UN General Assembly.

“The only thing they can muster is continued statements about Israel’s alleged right to self-defense, even though as an occupying power it does not have this right, as the 2004 International Court of Justice opinion confirms,” ​​it quoted Jerusalem Post the Russian representative. 19 years ago, the International Court of Justice in The Hague declared Israel’s barrier through Palestinian territory to be illegal. However, the report was not binding and Israel also rejected the opinion.

This undated photo provided by the Israeli military via AP on October 2, 2023 is said to show Israeli soldiers during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. © Israel Defense Forces/dpa/AP

Solution to the Israel War: Russia speaks of “hypocrisy”

Nebensya acknowledged that Israel is “fighting terrorism,” but stressed that “the Palestinian issue” must be resolved in the UN. However, the draft put forward by the USA is not supported, said Nebensja. The paper contains elements that cannot be approved. Instead, I want Russia submit your own draft resolution. Nebensya explained that the Jewish people “should know better than any other” that war will neither restore justice “nor bring the dead back to life.”

Apparently in reference to the West’s reactions to the Ukraine war Nebensja also accused the USA and its allies of “hypocrisy”: “In completely different situations, they call for compliance with international humanitarian law, set up investigative committees and impose sanctions on those who actually resort to violence only as a last resort to deal with years of violence to put an end to it.”

Accusations like those in the Ukraine war: According to Russia, the West is “torpedoing” the peace negotiations

As with the war in Ukraine, Russia is building the narrative that the West is “torpedoing” efforts to resolve the situation peacefully. At the same time, Vasily Nebenzya also condemned several Arab states – with which Moscow otherwise maintains good relations. They should not try to normalize relations with Israel before the conflict ends Gaza Strip be attached.

Some experts assume that the war in Israel could benefit Vladimir Putin and his invasion of the neighboring country. Despite the Middle East conflict, the NATO states recently emphasized that they wanted to continue to support Ukraine with weapons and further supplies. (nak)