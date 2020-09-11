The Everlasting Mission of Russia to the Group for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) denied Germany’s assertion in regards to the switch of supplies on Alexei Navalny to this group. Reported by TASS…

The Russian everlasting mission claims that the statements of German officers are usually not true. It’s famous that the group didn’t obtain something from the German facet both on 9 or 10 September. The one doc transmitted was a letter from the State Secretary of the German Overseas Ministry, Miguel Berger, dated September 3.

The Everlasting Mission added that they’re able to cooperate to make clear all of the circumstances of the case by way of the alternate of knowledge and consultations.

Alexei Navalny grew to become ailing on the morning of August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the airplane urgently landed in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic. The German authorities introduced the poisoning of a Russian citizen with the poison of the Novichok group. Russian docs declare that the assessments didn’t present the presence of any poisons in Navalny’s physique. The pinnacle doctor of the Omsk ambulance hospital No. 1, Alexander Murakhovsky, claimed that the affected person had a carbohydrate steadiness dysfunction.