Electoral Commission said that there were “errors in the documentation” presented by the journalist; election will be held in March

The Russian Election Commission denied this Saturday (Dec 23, 2023) the candidacy for the presidential election of journalist and former councilor Yekaterina Duntsova. The election will be held in March 2024. She is against the war in Ukraine. The collegiate said that there was “errors in documentation” submitted for registration of the candidacy.

The current president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is expected to run for office. He has been in power in the country since 1999, when he was still prime minister.

Putin's critics said the veto of Duntsova's candidacy is proof that there is no one who can offer genuine opposition to the current president.

The head of the Russian election commission, Ella Pamfilova, said that Duntsova “He’s young and has everything ahead of him”. He stated that “Any negative point can always be transformed into a positive point. Any experience remains an experience.”. Duntsova is 40 years old.