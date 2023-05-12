RRussia has denied reports by pro-Russian military bloggers and the head of the Wagner mercenary group about a breakthrough by the Ukrainian army in the embattled town of Bakhmut. “The individual statements on Telegram about a ‘breakthrough’ at several points on the front line do not correspond to reality,” said the Defense Ministry in Moscow on Thursday evening.

Several pro-Russian bloggers following the situation on the ground expressed concern Thursday night about Ukrainian troop movements and positions abandoned by Russian soldiers, particularly near Bakhmut, the main scene of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

According to a war correspondent for Russian state television, the Russian troops in Bakhmut are on the highest alert. Because of the Ukrainian attack successes on the flanks of the Wagner mercenary force fighting in the city, there is a risk of comprehensive encirclement, Yevgeny Poddubny wrote on Telegram on Thursday. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had previously warned several times of an impending cauldron due to unsecured flanks.

The Ukrainian army spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyj reported in the evening of desperate attempts by the Russian units to stop the further advance of the Ukrainians with massive artillery strikes and airstrikes. The intensity of the fighting has increased, said Cherevatyj, according to the Unian agency. On Thursday alone, 165 Russian soldiers were killed and another 216 wounded, he claimed. His information could not be verified, nor could that of the other party.







Also fight at Soledar

The prominent war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny also reported on Ukrainian breakthroughs in fighting around Soledar, which is only a few kilometers northeast of Bakhmut. There, Ukrainian combat groups managed to break through the Russian lines. “The situation is difficult,” wrote Poddubny. Russian forces only took Soledar at the end of January after weeks of heavy fighting.