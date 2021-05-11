Russia denies allegations of an attack on Colonial Pipeline, an American fuel pipeline operator. This is stated in the statement of the Russian embassy in Washington, published in Facebook…

“The embassy drew attention to the attempts of a number of media outlets to accuse Russia of a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline. At the same time, the American authorities blame the incident on the DarkSide criminal group and do not associate it with specific countries. We categorically reject the groundless fabrications of individual journalists and reiterate that Russia does not conduct “malicious” operations in the virtual space, ”the text says.

The embassy recalled that Moscow is in favor of a dialogue with Washington on international information security.

US President Joe Biden spoke about the lack of evidence of Russia’s involvement in the hacker attack. In his opinion, transnational criminal elements are behind it, and not a specific state. Criminals, according to the president, often use global networks to launder money.

On May 8, Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline operator in the United States, was attacked by a ransomware virus. CNN claimed that a group of Russian hackers and their DarkSide community were behind the cyberattack. The channel stressed that due to the cyberattack, the operation of the pipeline, which provides fuel for 45 percent of the population of the US East Coast, was suspended.