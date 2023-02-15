The Russian Embassy commented on the statements of the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price, about the alleged forced relocation of minor citizens of Ukraine to Russian territory. The answer was posted in Telegram channel departments on Wednesday, February 15.

“Russia accepted children who were forced to flee with their families from shelling and atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are doing everything possible to keep underage citizens in families, and in cases of absence or death of parents and relatives, to transfer orphans under guardianship, ”the publication says.

The diplomatic mission also called on Washington to assess the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, which regularly endanger the lives and health of children in the conflict zone. Thus, according to the embassy, ​​as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) last year, 153 children were killed in Donbass alone, and another 279 children were injured.

Earlier, on January 18, Izvestia correspondent Emil Timashev showed the consequences of the UAF strike on the territory of a school in the Kherson region. He noted that there were neither military nor military equipment in the building, that is, the nationalists fired at a civilian facility – an educational institution where children could be.

On January 9, it became known that, according to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC), since the beginning of the escalation, more than 4,400 citizens have died in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), including 132 children.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.