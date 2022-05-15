The Kremlin authorities refused this Sunday to negotiate a hypothetical release of the Ukrainian soldiers of the nationalist Azov battalion, who have been entrenched for weeks in the Azovstal steel mill, in the port city of Mariupol, besieged by Russian troops. Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinski, called the Ukrainian nationalist Avoz fighters “war criminals.”

The war in Ukraine continues its course on the 81st day since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24.

This Sunday, Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mayor’s Office of the port city of Mariupol, denounced through Telegram that Russia had thrown phosphorus bombs at the Azovstal steel mill, the last bastion of the Ukrainian resistance (led by the ultra-nationalist fighters of the battalion of Azov) in the city. This would have occurred a few hours after Ukraine was declared the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night.

“Hell has come to Earth. To Azovstal,” Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram alongside a video with images of the alleged attack on the steel mill.

On the other hand, the Russian chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinski, said on Sunday that the Kremlin refuses to negotiate on the hypothetical release of the Ukrainian soldiers entrenched in Azovstal and accused them of being “war criminals.”

In Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, local troops continue their advances, forcing the Russian military to retreat from their positions.

12:30 (BOG) Mariupol Mayor’s Advisor denounces attack with white phosphorous bombs on Azovstal steel mill

This Sunday, Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mayor’s Office of the port city of Mariupol, denounced through Telegram that Russia had thrown phosphorus bombs at the Azovstal steel mill, the last bastion of the Ukrainian resistance (led by the ultra-nationalist fighters of the battalion of Azov) in the city.

This would have occurred a few hours after Ukraine was declared the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night.

“Hell has come to Earth. To Azovstal,” Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram alongside a video with images of the alleged attack on the steel mill.

Russia dropped phosphorus bombs on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol in response to Ukraine’s victory in #Eurovision2022Ukrainian officials say. “Hell has come to earth. To Azovstal” – Mariupol city council deputy Petro Andriushchenko #PutinIsaWarCriminal#StandWithUkraine — Alex Raufoglu (@ralakbar) May 15, 2022



“They used 9M22S incendiary projectiles with layers of thermite. The combustion temperature is about 2 or 2.5 thousand degrees Celsius. It is almost impossible to stop the burning,” added the adviser to the Mariupol councillor.

White phosphorus bombs are incendiary projectiles that burn when in contact with air. International law prohibits its use in populated areas due to its scope and devastation.

Andriushchenko also posted images of projectiles with writing referring to the band ‘Kalush Orchestra’, winner of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.

12:16 (BOG) Russia refuses to negotiate the release of Ukrainian soldiers entrenched in Azovstal

Vladimir Medinski, head of the negotiations on the Russian side, denied this Sunday that they are willing to negotiate the hypothetical release of the Ukrainian soldiers from the nationalist Azov battalion who have been entrenched for weeks in the Azovstal steel mill.

“Making Azov war criminals the object of political negotiations is blasphemous in relation to the history of 1941,” when Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union, Medinski stressed via Telegram.

In the last week, former Ukrainian presidents Leonid Kuchma, Viktor Yushchenko and Petro Poroshenko appealed to the international community for help to mobilize in the rescue of the Ukrainian soldiers who remain in the steel mill, among them, they said that they still there is a group of civilians. save those who still resist in the steel mill, where they said there is still a group of civilians.

In their letter, the former presidents ask “to help the Ukrainian authorities with all available diplomatic resources to save the lives of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers whom Russia is trying to eliminate by order of Putin, with barbaric methods in the compound of the plant of Azovstal”.

Although President Putin announced days ago the suspension of the siege on the steel plant, according to the Ukrainian authorities, the bombing continues to be constant in Azovstal.