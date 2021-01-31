Russia Demonstrations convened by Alexei Navalyi began in Siberia, more than two hundred already arrested – live broadcast

In Moscow, demonstrations have been convened in the administrative districts at eleven Finnish time. The center is closed.

About the assassination attempt an opposition politician who has recovered and is in detention Alexei Navalnyin the team has convened large-scale demonstrations across Russia. Demonstrations and arrests have already begun in Siberia.

In Moscow, protests have been convened in the administrative districts and at the FSB headquarters of the security service. Demonstrations are scheduled to begin in a total of about 140 Russian cities at 12 noon local time.

Last Saturday, there were demonstrations in more than a hundred cities, the largest of which gathered about 40,000 people in downtown Moscow. Police cracked down on the protests. More than 4,000 people were arrested across the country.

In Moscow the clock is an hour ahead of Helsinki, and Novosibirsk in Siberia is five hours ahead of Helsinki. In Novosibirsk, for example, protests have already begun. Local Taiga.info publication said shortly before two local times and nine o’clock Finnish time that there would be at least 5,000 protesters in Novosibirsk.

Police NGO OVD info said after nine o’clock in Finnish time that more than 90 people had been arrested in Novosibirsk, Siberia. According to OVD information, there are more than 260 seizures in total.

The video attached to this article shows a picture of the protests in the city of Novosibirsk, provided by the news agency Reuters. There may be interruptions in the transmission.

The protester was arrested on Sunday in Vladivostok.­

In Moscow, police are preparing for protests.­

Moscow city center is closed and seven metro stations in the city center will be closed on Sunday. The center also has restaurants and shops closed from 11 a.m. local time, and a TV channel According to Dodge downtown locations have been urged to shut down the wireless network connections they provide, or wifi during the demonstration. Sales of alcohol are restricted.

Helsingin Sanomat’s Moscow correspondent Jussi Niemeläinen follows events in Moscow.

With worn out during the week, authorities have struck a close circle in Navalny. Brother Oleg Navalnyi, I was a lawyer for the FBK Foundation Ljubov Sobol and several others have been placed under house arrest for violating coronavirus restrictions.

On Saturday, police arrested the editor-in-chief of the news site Mediazona Sergei Smirnovin, and the Committee of Inquiry announced that it had launched an investigation into the FBK Foundation’s main funder Alexander Homenko.

Alexei Navalnyi arrived in Moscow two weeks ago from Berlin, where he had been recovering from an assassination attempt on the novitchok poison. Despite his imprisonment, Navalnyi has urged people to demonstrate and released a video of the palace, which he claims belongs to President Vladimir Putin.

On Saturday, a billionaire close to Putin Arkadi Rotenberg stepped forward and claimed to own the palace, which, according to Navalny, is guarded by the security service of the Russian presidential administration, FSO.