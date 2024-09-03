Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a visit to Mongolia on Tuesday (3) | Photo: EFE/EPA/SOFIA SANDURSKAYA /SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russia criticized on Tuesday (3) the seizure of the official plane of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro by the United States and demanded the return of “what was stolen” from Caracas.

“We stand in solidarity with our Bolivarian friends in their legitimate demands for the return of what was stolen from the Venezuelan state,” the Russian dictatorship’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Moscow, the “excesses” in the sanctions policy applied by Washington “have no limits”.

“Once again, a total disregard for international legal norms was demonstrated,” the official statement added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that by seizing the plane, the US had sent “another signal” that it could take over sovereign property of other countries.

On Monday (2), Maduro’s official plane was seized in the Dominican Republic and taken to Florida as part of the sanctions applied to Caracas by the US government, under the argument that it had been “illegally purchased” for US$13 million.

According to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, in late 2022 and early 2023, individuals affiliated with Maduro allegedly used a Caribbean-based shell company to conceal their involvement in the illegal purchase of the plane from a company based in the Southern District of Florida.

