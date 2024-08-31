Russia’s Permanent Mission to the UN Calls for Condemnation of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Strike on Belgorod

The Russian Federation demands that the UN and other international organizations condemn the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Belgorod without cowardly formulations. This was reported by the Russian Permanent Mission in its Telegram-channel.

On the evening of August 30, Russian air defense forces shot down several air targets over Belgorod and the Belgorod region. Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov later clarified that the shelling was carried out from a Vampire MLRS. As a result, 46 civilians were injured, including seven children. The lives of five victims could not be saved. In connection with the attack, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article “terrorist act”.

Following the strike, the Russian mission to the UN called on the organization to condemn the strikes on civilian infrastructure. “We demand that the UN Secretariat and other relevant international organizations unequivocally condemn this barbaric act, avoiding their cowardly general formulations,” the statement reads.

The diplomats promised to continue to draw the attention of UN members to all the crimes of the Kyiv regime.

Earlier, the Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, announced the presence in the Kursk region of fighters from the American private military company Forward Observation Group, which is fighting for Ukraine.