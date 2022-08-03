Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz, Tim Vincent Dicke, and Nail Akkoyun

President Zelenskyy describes the fighting in the Donbass in the Ukraine war as “hell”. Meanwhile, Poland is reporting impacts near the border: the news ticker.

the Ukraine needs more weapons for defense

Nuclear Weapons Threat: Kyiv criticized Moscow

Kyiv criticized Moscow Editor’s note: All news about Ukraine conflict read in this news ticker. The information comes partly from warring parties in the Ukraine war and cannot be directly verified independently.

Update from Wednesday, August 03, 07:15: In the face of the Ukraine war, Russia has stressed that the nuclear powers should “behave cautiously and responsibly”. “The Russian Federation firmly believes that a nuclear war cannot be won. And it must never be fought,” said Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Arms Control Department, Igor Vishnevetsky, on Tuesday (local time) at the UN Review Conference on the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in New York, according to the speech.

At the same time, Vishnevetsky also said that Russia was exposed to a military campaign in Ukraine “with a slide into a direct armed confrontation between nuclear powers”. At the start of the conference on Monday, Russia was sharply attacked by numerous states because of nuclear threats in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Ukraine-News: Poland reports explosions near the border

+++ 10.45 p.m.: Two explosions occurred near Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland on Tuesday evening. A Russian missile hit a Ukrainian military facility in the Chervonohrad district, the administration of the Lviv region said. There is still no information on the damage done, wrote Governor Maxim Kosizkyj on the social network Telegram.

The Russian army fired eight missiles at Ukraine from long-range bombers over the Caspian Sea on Tuesday evening, the high command of the Ukrainian air force said. Seven of them were intercepted. An anti-aircraft position was hit in the Lviv region. This military information could not be verified directly. Explosions were also reported from the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine in the evening.

In mid-March, Russia hit the Yaworiv military training area about 20 kilometers from the border with Poland with rockets. According to the information, at least 35 soldiers were killed.

News on the Ukraine war: According to Zelenskyy, fighting in the Donbass is “hell”

+++ 10.30 p.m.: According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian army needs even more weapons to defeat the Russian superiority in the Donbass. In his video speech on Tuesday evening, the head of state thanked the United States in particular for wanting to provide further military aid. His army could inflict painful losses on the attackers, especially with Himar’s multiple rocket launchers from the USA. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed the arrival of four more Himars units in Kyiv on Tuesday.

“In fact, we still cannot completely break the advantage of the Russian army in terms of artillery and manpower,” said Zelenskyy despite this. This was clearly felt in the battles for Pisky, Avdiivka and other places in Donbass. “It’s just hell.”

Ukrainian soldiers during a mass funeral in Donbass in July 2022. © Stanislav Krasilnikov/Imago

News about the Ukraine war: Cargo ship “Razoni” reaches Istanbul

+++ 9.15 p.m.: Units of the occupying Russian army tried to penetrate positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donbass and north of Kharkiv during the day. The Russian troops are said to have been partially successful. This emerges from the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the information could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, the first cargo ship loaded with Ukrainian grain since the Russian war of aggression began has arrived in Turkey for inspection. The freighter “Razoni” arrived with around 26,000 tons of corn from Ukraine at the Black Sea entrance to the Bosphorus Strait running through Istanbul and anchored at the assigned point, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Twitter.

Representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations should therefore go on board and inspect the ship on Wednesday morning. This is to ensure, among other things, that no weapons are loaded. The freighter is then to pass the Bosphorus. The ship, flying the flag of the West African state of Sierra Leone, is heading for Lebanon.

News on the Ukraine war: US Secretary of State Blinken comments on the “nuclear accident”

+++ 8 p.m.: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed fears of a “nuclear accident” in Ukraine. He told reporters Monday there were “credible reports” that Russia was using a facility “as a human shield, but as a nuclear shield in the sense that it was firing at Ukrainians from around the facility.” reported about it CNBC News.

+++ 1.45 p.m.: Despite a lack of major successes in recent weeks, everything is going according to plan for the Russian army in eastern Ukraine. “After taking control of the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic, the Donetsk People’s Republic will be liberated according to plan,” Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the agency on Tuesday interfax according to. At the beginning of July, Russia announced the conquest of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk – but since then only relatively small gains in territory have been made in neighboring Donetsk. Shoigu listed six towns in Donetsk that his troops are said to have last conquered. The statements by the Russian defense minister contrast with the data reported daily by the Ukrainian general staff: According to them, more than 41,000 Russian soldiers have already died in the Ukraine war. However, both the information from Kyiv and Moscow comes from warring factions and is therefore not independently verifiable.

News about the Ukraine war: Kyiv criticizes Moscow for nuclear weapons threat

Update from Tuesday, August 2, 6:30 a.m.: Kyiv has sharply criticized Moscow for indirect threats to use nuclear weapons in the course of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. “The world is witnessing how nuclear terrorism, sponsored by a nuclear-armed state, is becoming a reality,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi on Monday (local time) at the start of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conference in New York, according to the speech. Robust collective action is needed to prevent a nuclear catastrophe. No-fly zones would have to be set up over Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The aggressor Russia should not get away with invading Ukraine just because it has nuclear weapons.

News about the Ukraine war: New US rocket launchers for the Ukrainian army

+++ 3.45 p.m.: The US recently delivered four more HIMARS missile systems to Ukraine. These can now be used by the army, as Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov announced. “The sound of the HIMARS is the top hit on the front line,” he wrote on Twitter. The US multiple rocket launchers have a longer range and are more accurate than the Soviet Union’s artillery used by the Ukrainian army.

+++ 2.45 p.m.: Russian troops are apparently currently preparing an offensive in the Kharkiv region in north-eastern Ukraine. According to an analysis by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War, however, this will fail.

Update from Monday, August 1st, 2022, 6 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has threatened Russia with consequences after the rocket fire. “No Russian attack goes unanswered by our military and secret service agents,” Zelenskyy emphasized, referring to the shelling of Mykolaiv. In his video language, he also commemorated Oleksiy Vadaturskyj, the owner of one of the largest Ukrainian grain trading companies, who was killed in the southern Ukrainian city. In the meantime, on the eve of the 159th day of the war, air raids were sounded almost all over Ukraine.

+++ 11.30 a.m.: The Russian Navy is scheduled to receive Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles in the coming months. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech on “Navy Day” in St. Petersburg, according to the news agency Reuters reported. “The frigate Admiral Gorshkov will be the first to go into combat with these impressive weapons on board,” he said, praising the missiles as unique in the world.

News about the Ukraine war: NATO mission starts on Monday

+++ 10.00 a.m.: In a status report on the Ukraine war, the US think tank “Institute for the Study of War” analyzes that Russian troops are currently apparently concentrating on the cities of Bakhmut and Donetsk in the Donbass. “Russian commanders are likely trying to use recent successes in the Novoluhanske area to pressure Bakhmut from the east. Their efforts around the city of Donetsk are likely aimed at pushing Ukrainian forces out of the city’s artillery range,” it said. In addition, it is possible that the Russian military is trying to gain as much ground as possible in the Donetsk region in order to underpin the upcoming sham referendum with a troop presence. The information provided by the think tank cannot be independently verified.

News on the Ukraine war: Headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet hit in a drone attack

+++ 07.45 a.m.: The headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was apparently hit in a drone attack. As the governor of the city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Rasvoschajew, announced on Twitter, five employees of the headquarters were injured in the attack. “Early this morning, Ukrainian nationalists decided to spoil our Navy Day,” Rasvozhayev stressed. The “Day of the Navy” celebrations are taking place this Sunday, primarily in St. Petersburg. The achievements of the military are to be honored, similar to May 9, the “Day of Victory” over Nazi Germany.

+++ 5.30 a.m.: In the early hours of the morning, the Russian army also launched attacks in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine. The mayor asked people to go to shelters.

First report from Sunday, July 31, 5:00 a.m.: Donetsk – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the population to leave the city of Donetsk immediately. He justified this with the massive rocket fire by the Russian army on the entire Donbass. On Saturday evening (July 30), he said in a video address that it was no longer safe. “In the Donbass there are hundreds of thousands of people, tens of thousands of children, many refuse to leave.”

He urged the people of Donbass to make this decision. “Believe me,” he pleaded. “The more people leave the Donetsk region, the fewer people the Russian army can kill.” The government in Kyiv had previously ordered an official evacuation because the citizens had to get to safety in time before winter. With gas lines destroyed by Russian missiles, heating in the Donbass is likely to become almost impossible. Zelenskyy emphasized that everything is being organized for people to flee from the areas of the region still controlled by Ukraine. “Break up, we’ll help.” (tu/tvd/nak with dpa/AFP)