The Russian government published on December 17 a list of ambitious demands it makes on the United States and NATO, amid tensions over the increase in Kremlin troops on the border with Ukraine. Moscow calls for the withdrawal of the Eastern European military alliance and for it to limit the deployment of missiles.

Among the requirements are: the prohibition of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the end of the activity of the military alliance in Eastern Europe, including the Ukrainian territory, the Caucasus and Central Asia and the commitment that neither Washington nor Moscow deploy short- or medium-range missiles outside their territories.

In addition, the Kremlin calls for a limit to the deployment of troops and weapons by NATO in the East, which would return the organization’s armed forces to the place where they were stationed in 1997, before an expansion to that part of the continent.

“When our relations, because of Washington, approach a critical point, it is necessary in the most urgent way to take concrete steps to reduce the degree of confrontation,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov at a press conference.

US Army troops north of Vilnius, Lithuania, on October 21, 2019. NATO responded to Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 by reinforcing military alliance forces and conducting drills in the territories of its members in Eastern Europe, maneuvers that the Kremlin described as a threat to security. © AP / Mindaugas Kulbis

Moscow went further and warned that ignoring its interests would lead to a “military response,” similar to the Cuban missile crisis in 1962.

The threat was launched at a time when Russian troops were concentrated a short distance from Ukraine’s borders. The Kremlin’s military deployment towards the borders of its neighboring country is the main point of friction between Moscow and the West.

Although Russia has increased the presence of its military in the border areas after annexing the then Ukrainian province of Crimea in 2014, the deployment in recent months has been exponential and has set off the alarms of Kiev, the United States and their allies, which they fear a possible “invasion” of the former Soviet republic. Accusations that the Russian authorities reject.

The fury of the Vladimir Putin government has flared again over Kiev’s plans to join both NATO and the European Union (EU).

The US responds that Russia’s demands are “unacceptable”

The radical demands of the Kremlin have fallen like a cold wash on the West. A senior official in US President Joe Biden’s administration, quoted by the Reuters news agency, called Russia’s claims “unacceptable”.

He also noted that the US government remains “seriously concerned” about the “large and unprovoked” accumulation of members of the Russian Army on the borders of Ukraine.

He added that representatives of his administration will return to Russia next week with more concrete proposals for possible talks.

Russian Army projectiles fired during military exercises near Orenburg in the Urals, Russia, on December 16, 2021. The accumulation of Russian troops near Ukraine has raised the West’s suspicions about a possible invasion of the former Soviet republic, accusations that Moscow denies. © Russian Defense Ministry / Via AP

The Russian government indicated on Thursday, December 16, that it is ready to send an official negotiator “at any time” to initiate a dialogue with Washington on the security guarantees it seeks.

Meanwhile, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, indicated that any negotiations will go hand in hand with the European allies.

“There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners (…) We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is based, including that all countries have the right to decide their own future and foreign policy, free from external interference, “he said.

On the eve of the publication of Russia’s demands, the European Union threatened “enormous” sanctions against that nation if it decides to invade Ukraine, but the warnings have not made the Putin government give up its military reach in the area.

The Kremlin insists that a security agreement is necessary because its territory feels threatened by growing ties between NATO and Ukraine.

With Reuters, AP and EFE