The Russian Embassy in Washington urged Washington to clarify the data of the TV channel NBC News that the United States supports Ukrainian provocations in Crimea.

Diplomats drew attention to an article in which American journalists once again refer to fake information about Moscow’s alleged financing of the Taliban (the Taliban movement is banned in Russia) with the aim of killing the US military in Afghanistan.

The TV channel, citing sources, notes that Russia could have taken such a step in the context of “a proportional response to the US arming Ukrainian units fighting Russian forces in Crimea.”

The Russian Embassy noted that in this way unnamed American officials recognized the fact of supporting terrorism in third countries and specifically in Russia.

“If this is true (and not the channel’s geographical myopia), then we demand that the American side clarify whether, directly or indirectly, Washington contributed to the SBU in organizing terrorist attacks against the people of Crimea,” the embassy said in a Facebook statement.

Media allegations about Moscow’s “conspiracy” with the Taliban to kill the US military in Afghanistan appeared in July.

Moscow categorically rejected unsubstantiated accusations and pointed to the spread of fakes by American publications. The reports were also denied by American intelligence and the Taliban themselves.

In early July, Strana.ua published a transcript of a conversation between allegedly ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and former US Vice President Joe Biden, who discussed sabotage in Crimea. The head of the republic, Sergei Aksenov, called this a confirmation that terrorism has become a part of Kiev’s policy.

Crimea returned to Russia in 2014 following a referendum in which 96.77% of the peninsula’s residents voted for reunification.