The Russian Embassy in the United States demanded an explanation from the United States after many hours of interrogation of RT journalist Konstantin Rozhkov at the New York airport. Reported by RIA News…

According to the statement of the diplomatic mission, Russia considers these actions of the United States as a crude attempt to put pressure on a press representative. Embassy officials noted that the Russian journalist was interrogated at the New York airport. The special services demanded that Rozhkov open access to all available electronic media and provide correspondence related to journalistic activities.

Russian diplomats note that the interrogation “clearly went beyond the usual procedures related to ensuring public safety.” They demanded that the US State Department provide an explanation of what happened.

It is noted that the RT journalist arrived in the United States to shoot a documentary about the United States on the eve of the presidential election.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on three Russians and a Ukrainian due to interference in American elections and cyber attacks. The black list includes Russian citizens Anton Andreev, Daria Aslanova and Artem Lifshits, who are allegedly connected with the Internet Research Agency, which carried out manipulations during the elections. The Americans attribute it to businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. The US Treasury notes that Russia is using the services of a number of people to “try to sow discord between political parties and cause internal divisions” in democracies.

In April 2019, US Special Attorney Robert Mueller published a report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which was won by Donald Trump. It says that Moscow did interfere in the American electoral process, but suspicions about the connection between the Russian side and Trump could not be confirmed. Later, a federal court in Washington ruled that the connection of the “troll factory” with the Kremlin was also not proven.