The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) demanded from the Slovak regulator SUKL to make a public apology for spreading false information about Sputnik V. It is reported by Interfax…

RDIF recalled that the Slovak Ministry of Health has confirmed the reliability of Sputnik V after tests carried out in a laboratory certified by the European Union in Hungary.

Earlier, the Slovak regulator argued that the characteristics of the resulting vaccine did not correspond to the one whose test results were published in the journal Lancet. This claim is based on testing the vaccine by a Slovak laboratory not certified by the EU to carry out similar tests.

In April, RDIF asked Slovakia to return the provided Sputnik V vaccine due to multiple contract violations. For example, the Slovak State Institute for Drug Control has tested the Russian vaccine in a laboratory that is not part of the network of official EU laboratories, although such were available. The Foundation stressed that the statement of the Slovak regulator that the vaccine delivered to Slovakia is not identical to the one that passed clinical trials is false. On May 7, a Hungarian laboratory confirmed the reliability of a batch of Russian vaccine that arrived in Slovakia.