The Russian ship delivered a large consignment of humanitarian aid to the Syrian port of Tartus, namely several dozen power generators. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday, February 12.

A total of 84 autonomous power sources arrived in Syria. All expenses related to the purchase and delivery were borne by the Russian side. After the ship was unloaded, the generators were transported to Khmeimim for military engineers to check them again and prepare them for handover.

The power of each generator is 1 kW. It is noted that their main advantage is that they are unpretentious, and can also use any fuel, since there is practically no purified, high-octane fuel in the country. Also, together with power supplies, spare parts were delivered for repair and replacement of worn-out parts.

The generators during humanitarian actions will be taken by the Russian military from the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties to cities and villages. Syrian schools and small polyclinics will be the first to receive them. In addition, it is planned to transfer several generators to churches.

On January 29, it was reported that the Russian military helped rebuild a school in the Syrian city of Aleppo. Vyacheslav Sytnik, a representative of the Center for Reconciliation, said that now from a small humanitarian aid, the Russian military are moving to a cycle of full restoration of the institutions affected by the war.