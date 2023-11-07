This Tuesday, Russia concluded the procedure for abandoning the Treaty of Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). which he denounced last May, as stated by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“At 00:00 on November 7, the procedure contemplated in the FACE for Russia to abandon this treaty concluded. In this way, the international legal document whose validity was suspended in 2007 remains definitively in history for us,” Russian diplomacy said in a statement.

Moscow indicated that along with the FACE, two other documents lost their validity: the 1990 Budapest Agreement, that set the arms ceilings for each of the Warsaw Pact countries, and the 1996 Agreement that limited the number of forces on the flanks after the disappearance of the Soviet Union.

The FACE, considered in its time as the cornerstone of European security, eliminated the Soviet Union’s quantitative advantage in conventional weapons in Europe.

The treaty established equal limits on the number of tanks, armored fighting vehicles, heavy artillery, fighter aircraft and attack helicopters that NATO and the Warsaw Pact could deploy between the Atlantic Ocean and the Urals.

The original document was signed by 22 countries of NATO and the Soviet Union, but the version updated nine years later to reflect the expansion of the Atlantic Alliance and the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact was no longer ratified by the then 30 allies.

“Taking into account the direct responsibility of the NATO countries in inciting conflict in Ukraine, as well as the admission of Finland to the Alliance and the study of a similar request from Sweden, including The formal preservation of the CFE Treaty has become unacceptable from the point of view of Russia’s fundamental security interests,” Foreign stressed.

From the long history of FACE, the statement adds, it can be concluded that “attempts to guarantee military security in Europe without taking into account the interests of Russia will not lead to anything good for their promoters.”

Furthermore, according to Moscow, attempts to cling to outdated agreements that do not correspond to the new situation are also doomed to failure and can lead to the destruction of cooperation mechanisms in the field of arms control.

“Russia finally bids farewell to FACE, without regret and completely certain that it is right,” Foreign Affairs concluded.

