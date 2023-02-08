Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

The war fleet “Dmitri Donskoi” is the last ship of its kind. Now the Russian Navy is to decommission the ship. © YAY Images/imago

The submarine cruiser “Dmitri Donskoi” is the last ship of its kind. Now the Russian Navy is to officially decommission the ship.

Berlin – The Russian Navy has suffered several setbacks since the invasion of Ukraine. In April, the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, sank in the Black Sea. Fearing a Ukrainian attack, Russia is said to have relocated at least ten ships from its Black Sea fleet. Now the Russian Navy is officially decommissioning the ballistic nuclear submarine “Dmitry Donskoy”. The “Dmitri Donskoi” of the class 941 is now to be dismantled as the last active of six ships of its kind, the Russian Navy said.

Russia scraps what is probably the largest nuclear submarine – Moscow’s fleet continues to shrink

“The anti-submarine cruiser Dmitry Donskoy, along with two other submarines of this project, will await disposal at the Severodvinsk naval base,” Navy spokesman Vladimir Maltsev told the state news agencymug. The other two Russian submarines are Archangelsk and Severstal, which have already been decommissioned. According to the report, it is still unclear when exactly the ships are to be disposed of. Maltsev also did not provide any information on whether “Dmitry Donskoy” has already arrived at the naval base.

Rumors about the impending end of the “Dmitri Donskoi” already existed. RIA Novosti, another Russian state news agency, previously reported, citing anonymous sources, that the Russian Navy decommissioned the “Dmitri Donskoy” in July 2022. Reported after the publication of this message mugthat this is incorrect, citing sources in Russia’s state shipbuilding industry and the country’s security services.

Nuclear submarine “Dimitri Donskoi” is considered a symbol of the Cold War

Russia’s 941-class nuclear submarines (also called the Typhoon-class by NATO) were commissioned by the Soviet Union. The ship is hailed by the Russian media as the largest nuclear submarine in the world. “The Taifun class is so powerful that it cannot be compared to any other submarine,” writes British naval expert HI Sutton. “She’s much taller and wider than the Ohio class and more comparable to the battlecruiser ‘Bismarck’ than to any other submarine. That is probably what makes the Taifun class so fascinating.”

Russia is apparently producing more nuclear weapons for use under water

Russian authorities appear to remain committed to procuring new Borei-A class submarines with nuclear ballistic missiles. The head of the Fleet Support Movement Maltsev noted in his comments opposite mug indicated that the name “Dmitry Donskoy” was already intended for a future Borei-A-class boat, which should enter service by the end of the decade.

In addition, Russia plans to deliver the first batch of Poseidon torpedoes. This is a nuclear-powered underwater drone with a long range. The torpedo can be fired from a submarine. The Russian nuclear submarine Belgorod is to serve as the carrier for the new weapon system. (bohy)