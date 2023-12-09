Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Russia is again launching attacks on energy plants in Ukraine. Kiev asks the population to use electricity carefully.

Moscow/Kiev – With the attack on the Ukrainian infrastructure Russia a new phase in Ukraine war began. In Ukraine, citizens have to switch to energy saving mode in the winter months. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry’s Facebook page announced that a thermal power plant was damaged on the front line of the conflict.

According to the Kyiv Post Ukrainian energy companies often keep quiet about where exactly the facilities attacked by Russian troops are located. This is done to protect “sensitive information about the country’s critical infrastructure.”

Russian artillerymen fire a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B towed howitzer at Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in February 2023. © RIA Novosti/IMAGO

Energy crisis in Ukraine: Attacks on power plants and planned shutdowns threaten national power grid

The energy authorities in Kyiv reported that two power plant blocks had to be shut down due to damage to the power plant. This attack, combined with rapidly falling temperatures across the country at the start of the winter months, led to a “temporary power shortage” in Ukraine’s national power grid, reports the US news portal, among others Newsweek.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy noted on its website that 408 settlements were cut off from power due to “hostilities and technical problems.” However, the ministry stressed that there are no planned shutdowns for household customers.

Russia’s plans for winter attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Previous warnings from officials suggested that Russia’s efforts to stockpile weapons ahead of winter could indicate that Moscow planning a new wave of attacks in the colder months. Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (HUR), predicted in early November that Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to use the weapons cache to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, so Newsweek.

In September, the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) also reported that between October 2022 and March 2023, Russia typically carried out attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with “air-launched cruise missiles (ALCMs), particularly the modern AS-23a KODIAK.” As a measure to conserve limited energy supplies, Kiev officials planned mandatory power outages for citizens throughout the winter season. (Yekaterina Yalunina)