The country's authorities refused to renew the journalist's visa, a document necessary to work in Russia. Colás received a notification to leave the country within 24 hours, after 12 years of working in it.

One less point of view. Russian authorities have rejected the visa renewal of Spanish journalist and France 24 correspondent Xavier Colás, who has been reporting from Moscow for the past 12 years.

On Wednesday he was notified of the authorities' decision after going to pick up his visa, which would guarantee his stay for another three months. According to the journalist, he received a 24-hour period to leave the country after a brief explanation from an immigration officer about the non-renewal of his visa as a foreign correspondent.

“It's hard to suddenly put 12 years of your life in three suitcases overnight and close the door knowing that that apartment will also be forbidden territory for you the next day, but the correspondents are from where they let us be, although without letting anyone tell us what to tell and what not to tell,” he said in an interview with 'El Mundo'.

After 12 years reporting from Moscow, the Russian authorities have refused to renew my journalist visa at the last minute and I have only had 24 hours to leave the country, leaving too much behind. I do not regret anything. I have simply done my job: I have told what… pic.twitter.com/DU5VcmlEaF — Xavier Colás (@xaviercolas) March 20, 2024



Colás, an experienced correspondent who works with France 24 en Español and other Spanish-speaking media such as 'El Mundo' or Telecinco, explained that this expulsion is “a sample of what is to come” after the presidential elections that confirmed another term for Vladimir Putin. , to which he added: “and it is not going to be limited to the correspondents, who in the end do not usually bear the brunt.”

In recent days, the journalist reported having received a visit from police officers at his home for covering the demonstrations by wives of Russian soldiers, which constitute one of the few visible signs of discontent with the war in Ukraine within the country.

You really are lazy. For covering up a demonstration of soldiers' wives, the police came to look for me at home. A comrade who went to Yekaterinburg was imprisoned simply to be exchanged one day. Control over the Russians is total. All independent media have been… — Xavier Colás (@xaviercolas) March 19, 2024



Since the start of the war in Ukraine, organizations such as Amnesty International have denounced the increase in pressure on journalists in Russia, such as the arrest of a dozen correspondents who were covering an anti-war demonstration in Ukraine in early February.

​​​​​​Reporters Without Borders estimates that between 1,500 and 1,800 Russian journalists are in exile and the country registers cases such as that of the American Wall Street Journal journalist, Evan Gershkovich, who is in prison, accused of alleged espionage.

“I do not regret anything. I have simply done my job: I have told what is happening, I have spoken to the people who suffer because of it and I have explained who is responsible for what happens,” Colás commented on the social network X.

A book about Putin's Russia

On February 28, Colás had presented in Spain his book 'Putinistan: an amazing country in the hands of a hallucinated president', in which, in his words, “he explains the misunderstanding about freedom in the early years of Russia, the difficult Putin's return to the Kremlin, the ultraconservative turn, the initial reasons for his search for internal (gay) and external (Ukraine) enemies,” among other central themes of Russian politics in recent years.

He recently conducted several interviews with Spanish media, where he commented on Russian news and promoted his book. “Putin appears on the stage for Russians as an opportunity for stability and for a few years he is. Now even the Russians have understood that there is no stability with him and that no one knows what will happen when he is gone. That it is impossible for anything to change while he is in power and that it is impossible to know what will happen when he is not there,” he said in an interview with Telecinco.

With extensive knowledge of the Baltic countries and Eastern Europe, Colás also witnessed the Maidan revolution, narrating for weeks the fall of Viktor Yanukovych's government, as well as the last years of Ukrainian politics.

Journalist Xavier Colás during an intervention on France 24 Español. © France 24

He reported from Crimea on the Russian occupation of the peninsula and then the Donbass. On February 24, 2022 he also narrated to the world the beginning of the bloodiest war in Europe since World War II.

“Z propagandists try to present our information from Moscow about oppression as a sign that there is no oppression. From time to time the circle closes and his deception is exposed. One more time. We continue forward. Along the same path,” the journalist concluded in his farewell publication.

Diplomatic tensions between Russia and France

The expulsion of the correspondent occurs in the midst of diplomatic tensions between Russia and France, after the controversial statements of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, about “not ruling out” the sending of European troops to the Ukrainian front against Russia, something that was quickly ruled out by the Secretary General of NATO.

Last week, the Kremlin claimed that France “is involved in the war in Ukraine” and that President Macron is seeking to increase his country's involvement in the conflict.

And this Tuesday, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, stated that Paris plans to send 2,000 French soldiers to the war in Ukraine and said that these would become “a legitimate and priority target for the attacks of the Russian armed forces.

For its part, the French Ministry of Defense shortly afterwards denied Naryshkin's claims about sending troops and denounced fake news: “The information transmitted by Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russian foreign intelligence, is part of a systematic use of mass disinformation widely used by Russia,” the Ministry said.

With EFE and media