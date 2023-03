How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russia said in a statement that the organization’s activities “evidently go beyond the framework of the declared objectives and tasks” | Photo: Bigstock

The Attorney General of Russia declared this Monday (6) as “undesirable” the NGO Transparency International, which is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, on charges of interference in the country’s internal affairs. The country informed, through a statement, that the organization’s activities “evidently go beyond the framework of the declared objectives and tasks”.

The Ministry of Justice of Russia has been notified for the NGO to be included in the list of undesirable organizations. “While formally presenting itself as an organization that fights corruption around the world, it becomes involved in Russia’s internal affairs, which poses a threat to the foundations of Russia’s constitutional order and security,” said the Russian Attorney General’s Office.

Transparency International is a non-governmental organization founded in 1993 to fight corporate crime and political corruption globally. Every year, the NGO publishes the Corruption Perception Index. In last year’s survey, Russia ranked 137th out of 180 countries.

Under legislation adopted in 2015, the Russian attorney general’s office has the right to give undesirable status to any foreign or international NGO if it decides that its activities threaten “the foundations of the constitutional order, the defense capacity or the security of the Russia”. For participating in these entities or even just for cooperating with them, a person can be punished criminally.