Andrei Kravchenko, mayor of the Russian Black Sea city of Novorossiysk, declared a state of emergency on Sunday as wildfires spread across a 22-hectare area.

High temperatures, strong winds and dry thunderstorms have caused wildfires across Russia in recent weeks, from the Tuva region in Siberia to the Sakha Republic in the Far East.

Photos posted by Kravchenko showed firefighters trying to put out the fires and vast areas of land and trees burned.

The mayor of Novorossiysk said on Telegram that buses had been prepared to evacuate about 200 people from areas at risk, and that helicopters were working to extinguish the fires.