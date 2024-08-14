Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 8:38 p.m.











Russia’s Belgorod region, which is under constant attack by Ukrainian forces and is neighbouring the Kursk region, declared a regional state of emergency on Wednesday as a first step towards establishing a state of emergency at the federal level, according to the local governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The announcement of the declaration of a state of emergency in Belgorod was made by Gladkov himself, who, through his Telegram channel, said that “the situation in our region remains extremely difficult and tense, with daily shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed houses and wounded and dead civilians.”

“Therefore, as of today, we have made this decision throughout the region in order to further protect the population (…) by declaring a state of emergency at the regional level, followed by an appeal to the government commission with a request to then declare a state of emergency at the federal level,” the governor of Belgorod said.

In neighbouring Kursk, where, according to kyiv, Ukrainian troops occupy an area of ​​1,000 square kilometres and almost 80 localities, a regional state of emergency was declared on 7 August, the day after the Ukrainian army began its incursion, and a federal state of emergency was declared on Friday.

This measure, which involves mainly the Russian Ministry of Civil Protection (MChS), is intended for disasters of all kinds, including natural disasters, large-scale fires and to meet the needs of the civilian population in the event of armed conflict. It provides for evacuations, such as those already underway since the weekend in Kursk and Belgorod, restriction of access to the most dangerous areas, prevention of looters, creation of shelters and urgent repair of vital infrastructure that may have been damaged, in this case due to bombing. There is already talk of the possible evacuation of the city of Kursk, the administrative centre of the region.

In addition, since Saturday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) has been putting the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions on anti-terrorist alert. This measure is not aimed at Ukrainian troops, against whom the Moscow army is already fighting in an attempt to expel them from Russian territory, but at civilians in order to restrict their privacy, movement and property rights, and also to prevent protests and the dissemination of videos that question the effectiveness of the Russian armed forces.

One hundred Russian soldiers arrested



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday that “we are advancing in the Kursk region, one or two kilometers in several directions since the beginning of the day. We have captured more than a hundred Russian soldiers during this period. I am grateful to all those who have participated. This will speed up the return of our men and women home.” These data had been provided to him by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Army, General Oleksander Sirski.

Zelensky also referred to the situation of his troops in the Donetsk region, where the Russian army is already at the gates of the towns of Pokrovsk and Toretsk, pointing out that “we do not forget for a second about our eastern front. I have given the order to reinforce it with equipment and supplies from our allies.”

However, various sources claim that kyiv is moving troops to Kursk from the Ukrainian front. Russia, according to all indications, is also doing the same. Moreover, Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said on Wednesday that part of the forces Moscow has deployed in the Kaliningrad enclave, formerly Königsberg, are also being sent to Kursk, making this Russian region the main focus of confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian television showed footage of humanitarian aid being delivered in the town of Sudzha, which was entered by Ukrainian troops on August 6 and is located in the south of the Kursk region, on the border with Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers can also be seen lowering the Russian flag from a building. Sirski informed Zelensky of the total victory of his units in Sudzha, in whose basements they found a hundred civilians, including children, who had taken refuge there since the first moment of the Ukrainian operation. The video also shows a column of burned-out Russian vehicles at the entrance to Sudzha. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshuk said via Telegram that her country “is creating a security zone and will open humanitarian corridors in the Kursk region, which will allow the evacuation of civilians.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military carried out drone strikes early Wednesday against four Russian military airfields: one on the outskirts of Voronezh, the Borisoglebsk airbase in the east of the Voronezh region, the Savasleika airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region and another in the Kursk region. This is the largest drone strike ever carried out by Ukraine against Russian military infrastructure, according to the Ukrainskaya Pravda publication, with the aim of destroying aircraft that Russia routinely uses in its bombings. The Ukrainian military claims to have destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter jet in the Kursk region.

The Russian regions hit by Ukrainian drone attacks were Kursk, Belgorod, Oryol, Rostov-on-Don, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd and Bryansk. The Russian Defence Ministry says that on Tuesday evening, Russian military air defence systems shot down 117 Ukrainian drones in eight regions of the country, as well as four tactical missiles.