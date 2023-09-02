Home page politics

Dmitri Muratov is a Nobel Peace Prize winner and editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, which is critical of the Kremlin. Now the Russian authorities, who have long regarded him as a thorn in their side, classify him as a “foreign agent”.

MOSCOW – Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov is now classified as a “foreign agent” in Russia. He “used foreign platforms for disseminating opinions aimed at forming a negative attitude towards Russian foreign and domestic policy,” the Justice Ministry said Moscow on Friday evening (September 1st) with. He is also said to have created and distributed content from other “foreign agents”.

According to Russian law, persons who receive funds from abroad can be declared foreign agents. In the past this happened more and more often, so these people are also checked more often by the police. Several critics at Invasion of Russia in Ukraine have been put on the agent list so far. Individuals so classified must include a notation in their postings acknowledging their status. This casts doubt on their credibility with the Russian public. For many, this becomes an existential problem.

Dmitri Muratov: Editor-in-Chief and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate

Dmitri Muratov is the editor-in-chief of the dissident newspaper Novaya Gazeta. In September 2022 a Russian court revoked the newspaper’s license. The medium now works from the foreign exile. But he himself stayed in Russia. Muratov founded the predecessor on April 1, 1993, until 1999 when “Novaya Gazeta” finally emerged.

Dmitri Muratov (l), Nobel Peace Prize winner and editor-in-chief of “Novaya Gazeta”, with his deputy in a courtroom in 2022. © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa

Since then, the medium has regularly caused a stir with its investigative research, among other things. This is one of the reasons why the newspaper is constantly under pressure from the Russian government. In the 1990s it was also able to obtain the release of 174 prisoners of war in the Chechen war.

Since 2000, six journalists and newspaper staff have been killed. The best-known among them was the investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya. In July, the journalist Elena Milashina, who reported on human rights violations in Chechnya, was also attacked.

Muratov is not always popular even among the population

In 2021 Muratov received the Nobel Peace Prize. The 61-year-old later auctioned off the medal. He wants to donate the proceeds of more than $100 million to Ukrainian refugees.

At the beginning of April 2022 he was the victim of a color attack. A stranger threw a mixture of acetone and oil paint at him on a night train. He is said to have called “Muratov, take this for our boys”. The unknown and an alleged accomplice are said to have been former Russian soldiers who did not agree with Muratov’s criticism of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.