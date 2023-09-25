The Russian Interior Ministry declared this Monday (25) wanted Piotr Hofmanski, president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who in March ordered the arrest of the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Hofmanski is wanted under an article of the Russian criminal code, according to the ministry, which did not specify the exact reason for the search. ICC Vice President Luz del Carmen Ibáñez and Judge Bertram Schmitt are also wanted.

In May, Moscow declared the prosecutor of the same court, Karim Ahmad Khan, who issued the arrest warrant for Putin, as wanted.

On March 17, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin as allegedly responsible for the illegal deportation of children from occupied areas in Ukraine to Russia, which amounts to a war crime.

The agency also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges.

The Kremlin announced that it does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction and considers the arrest warrant against the Russian president “legally null and void”.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened the case against the ICC members, stating that the accusation against the Russian president “has a deliberately illegal character, as there are no grounds for criminal liability.”

Russia was a signatory to the founding of the court in 2000, but withdrew its support for it in 2016, understanding that “the court did not justify the hopes placed on it”. This measure was taken days after the ICC ruled that Russia’s seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014 had been an occupation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asked UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York last weekend to provide evidence on the allegation that Moscow abducted Ukrainian children.

This month, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received a lot of criticism after saying that Putin will not be arrested if he comes to Brazil for the 2024 G20 summit. As a member of the Hague court, Brazil is obliged to arrest the president Russian if he comes to the country.

After the negative repercussion of his first speech, Lula said that the issue would be up to the Judiciary, but stated that he could review Brazil’s participation in the ICC – he claimed that the United States and Russia themselves are not members of the court.

In August, Putin stopped going to the BRICS summit in South Africa, a country that is part of the ICC, for fear of being arrested. (With EFE Agency)