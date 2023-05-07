Political scientist Koshkin: Hungary pursues an independent policy, not wanting to be led by the United States

Hungary is pursuing an independent policy, not wanting to be led by Washington. This was stated by the head of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanov Andrey Koshkin, his words lead “News”.

The specialist noted that sensible Hungarian politicians pay attention to the need to defend the national interests of the country as opposed to the United States, which force the allies to act in the light of their benefit, harming the economy and the well-being of European states.

Koshkin pointed out that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban demonstrates independence on the world stage and opposes the anti-Russian policy generally accepted in the European Union (EU), including in matters of arms supplies to Ukraine and a grain deal.

“He constantly focuses on the fact that the European Commission cannot be trusted, which promises states that have suffered from the fact that Ukrainian grain has changed the balance in the European agricultural market,” the political scientist said.

He recalled that Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Romania suffered from this, and Budapest does not believe in the promises of the EC to pay big money and accuse it of lying.

Earlier, political analyst Sergei Markov said that the EU could increase pressure on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in particular, cut the country’s budgets within the EU.