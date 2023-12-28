Global Investigative Journalism Network released a statement protesting against the inclusion of the entity in the list of more than 100 organizations considered “unwanted”

The Russian Ministry of Justice classified on Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023) the GIJN (Global Investigative Journalism Network, its acronym in English), as a “unwanted non-governmental organization” in the country. More than 100 other institutions, including universities and religious organizations, are also on the list. Here's the complete (PDF – 3 MB, in Russian).

In a note published this Thursday (Dec 28), GIJN spoke out against the Russian government's decision. “In times of war, opacity, corruption, human rights violations and inequality, investigative journalism at the service of citizens around the world is more necessary than ever”, stated the organization. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 9 MB, in English).

“GIJN will continue to share resources for investigative journalists from all regions in 14 languages ​​— including Russian — and work to advance its core mission of supporting and strengthening investigative journalism around the world, with special attention to those who belong to repressive regimes and marginalized communities”he declared.

Founded in 2003, the Global Investigative Journalism Network is a group of independent journalism organizations that “supports training and information sharing among journalists in investigative and computer-assisted reporting”.

In 2014, GIJN was registered as a non-profit corporation in Maryland, United States. In July 2015, the IRS approved GIJN as a non-profit organization, allowing it to receive tax-deductible contributions.

The Editorial Director of Power360Fernando Rodrigues, is the founder of GIJN and member of the Board of Directors of the entity.