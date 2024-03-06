Russia included the exiled former world chess champion in United States, Gari Kasparovvery critical of the president Vladimir Putinon its list of people declared “terrorists and extremists”, according to a note from the Russian financial surveillance service consulted this Wednesday by AFP.

“An honor that says more about Putin's fascist regime than about me,” Kasparov reacted on his account on the social network X, followed by a million people. “Extremism in the defense of freedom is not a vice; moderation in the pursuit of justice is not a virtue!” He added, quoting a phrase from the American politician Barry Goldwater (1909-1998).

Born in 1963 in Azerbaijanthen belonging to the Soviet Union, Gari Kasparov He was one of the greatest chess players in history, before becoming a fierce opponent of Putin.

In 2013, fearing prosecution, he left Russia and now lives in USA, from where he continues to denounce the Russian government and its military campaign in Ukraine.

In 2022, Gari Kasparov was designated a “foreign agent” in Russia, a label used against massive opponents, generally journalists and activists, who are subjected to tedious administrative procedures in Russia.

Technological progress does not mean an automatic improvement in social conditions or political life, warns Gary Kasparov. Photo:Mondadori Portfolio Share

Most of Russia's remaining prominent opponents are imprisoned. Gari Kasparov is famous for his long duel in the 1980s against another Soviet chess legend, Anatoly Karpov. Karpov, on the other hand, was elected deputy for the party of the Russian president, whom he publicly supports.

SPORTS