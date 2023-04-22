The Russian Defense Ministry said today, Saturday, that its forces have captured three more districts in the western part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

“The airborne forces restricted the movement of Ukrainian units and supported the movements of the assault divisions to take over the city,” the ministry said in its latest bulletin.

On Friday, Kiev said that Russian forces had made some progress to take control of the city, but the situation was under control.

“The situation is tense, but it is under control… Decisions are being made according to military considerations,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hana Malyar wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The city of Bakhmut has been witnessing battles for months. The Russian forces have been able to achieve field progress over the past weeks.