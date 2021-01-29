Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said there was no way to preserve the Open Skies Treaty due to the actions of the United States and its allies. His words convey RIA News…

“Our participation in this treaty was conditioned by the readiness of the United States to open its territory. Therefore, when, as a result of the US withdrawal from this treaty, this fundamental balance was upset, we had no other choice, ”he explained.

Grushko stressed that Russia was trying to at least temporarily save the regime of the treaty. However, other partners did not provide even minimal guarantees: not to transfer the data obtained as a result of observation flights to the United States as a non-party to the treaty, as well as guarantees of the possibility of flying around and observing American objects in Europe. “Therefore, the basis of the treaty itself was destroyed,” added the Russian politician.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992. The agreement allows member states to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory to monitor military activities and compliance with existing arms control treaties.