The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the NWO is being carried out in full compliance with humanitarian law

The Special Military Operation (SVO) in Ukraine is being conducted in full compliance with international humanitarian law, said Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry. His words lead TASS.

He noted that the Russian Federation rejects any accusations in connection with the holding of the NWO in Ukraine. “The special operation is being carried out in full compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law,” he stressed.

Commenting on NATO’s attempts to accuse Russia of involvement in the use of nerve agents, he said that such accusations look cynical, since these countries refuse to fulfill their international legal obligations.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine had finally turned into a “totalitarian Nazi state, where the norms of international humanitarian law are violated with impunity.”