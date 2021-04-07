Russia is not ready “to be with Europe at any cost,” but it is set for dialogue and “keeps the doors open for the European Union,” Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

Commenting on the words of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about a possible break with Europe, he noted that he agreed with the statement. According to him, despite the importance of the dialogue, “being together with Europe at any cost is not an idea of ​​a fix for Russian geopolitics.”

At the same time, he stressed that Moscow is still ready to interact with Brussels, and, if necessary, will provide him with assistance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We keep the doors open, because we understand perfectly well: there is a momentary situation that Western politicians are guided by, and at the same time there are historical ties that have developed between Russians and Europeans for centuries. It would be unwise to tear them apart just because the situation has changed, ”he explained, adding that the Russian side agreed to discuss key regional problems with European partners and cooperate with them in a whole range of areas.

Patrushev noted that there are several problems that cannot be solved without the participation of key players in international relations, and in the current realities, normalization of relations is the best scenario. “In the modern world, in the long term, only those countries benefit that promote and implement a positive agenda aimed not at creating dividing lines, but not uniting the efforts of mankind for the sake of common development and prosperity,” he concluded.

Earlier, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, accused Russia of taking a “course of confrontation” with Brussels. At the same time, he said that the EU does not change the principles of working with Russia, since the association still has old needs. For example, it is important for him to maintain relations with Moscow in the areas of energy and climate.

Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assessed Russia’s relations with the European Union (EU), noting that they do not exist as such, since “the entire infrastructure of these relations was destroyed by unilateral decisions of Brussels.”