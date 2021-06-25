Russia is ready to defend its borders by all means, including military ones. This was stated by the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Ryabkov, he is quoted by TASS…

This is how Ryabkov reacted to the incident with the entry of the British destroyer Defender into the Russian territorial waters of the Black Sea. According to him, the actions of the British ship violated international law, despite the fact that on board the ship they believed that they were navigating the ship along an internationally recognized route in the territorial waters of Ukraine, thereby observing international law.

“These are not the territorial waters of Ukraine, these are the territorial waters of the Russian Federation, this is our border. We will defend it with all means at our disposal, including military ones, ”Ryabkov said.

Earlier Ryabkov, commenting on the actions of the British side in the situation with the destroyer Defender in the Black Sea, noted that the Russian side is outraged by the position of the UK. “If our colleagues do not understand what the borders of Russia are, we can bomb,” he stressed.

On June 23, the British destroyer Defender crossed the Russian border at 11:52 and entered the territorial waters off Cape Fiolent for three kilometers. According to the Russian military, the destroyer was warned about the use of weapons in the event of a border violation. The Russian border patrol ship carried out warning fire twice, the Su-24M carried out warning bombing along the path of the destroyer. At 12:23 the Defender left the Russian waters.