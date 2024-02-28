Russian courts this week sentenced more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers for “crimes” that they allegedly committed in the Donbass region, in eastern Ukraine.

Information about the convictions was revealed this Wednesday (28) by Alexandr Bastrikin, head of the Russian Investigative Committee.

“To date, more than 280 members of Ukrainian armed formations have been convicted,” Bastrikin told the Russian news agency TASS.

Bastrikin also stated that around 20 Ukrainians were sentenced to life in prison, while others received sentences of between 20 and 30 years in prison.

“The average prison sentence for these cases is 23 years,” said the head of the Russian committee, stressing that even soldiers who “simply follow orders” must be “aware of their actions.”

“What they did cannot be justified in any way,” said the Russian, without mentioning the cases in which Ukrainians were involved.

In turn, Ukraine reported last January that it had also prosecuted 77 Russian soldiers for war crimes.

Also this Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian bombing against civilian targets in the city of Kupiansk, in the eastern region of Kharkov, left at least two dead and five injured, while the regional governor warned of a resurgence of attacks in the oblast. .

“There are dead and injured. A cafe and a church were destroyed,” the National Police reported on its Telegram channel.

According to this source, a 31-year-old woman who was in the cafeteria was injured, while her 39-year-old brother died as a result of the guided bomb attack. (With EFE Agency)