Deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade: government procurement of foreign UAVs is planned to be banned until the end of 2024

Russia plans to ban the purchase of foreign drones. Vasily Osmakov, First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, spoke about this decision at the Innoprom-2023 exhibition, he is quoted by TASS.

The ban on the purchase of foreign drones for the implementation of the state civil order is going to be introduced before the end of 2024. The corresponding bill should be developed in the fall – by this time it is necessary to form requirements for the localization of UAVs. The national project for the development of unmanned aerial systems will be presented on September 1, the representative of the department added.

Related materials:

Earlier it became known that Chinese drone manufacturers are thinking about assembling quadrocopters in Russia. A number of small companies are discussing the organization of independent production of drones or the launch of a joint venture with domestic developers. According to Nikolai Ryashin, General Director of Rusdronoport, major players are not interested in the small Russian market. Localization of production is profitable only with a large guaranteed order, and a mass product is in demand in many countries.

In March, AliExpress closed access for users from Russia to purchase DJI and Autel drones. DJI has banned the supply of its products, and previously purchased drones have limited functionality. Before that, the former Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General of the Army Yuri Baluyevsky, admitted that Chinese drones had revolutionized the use of traditional cannon and rocket artillery.