Ministry of Finance: from the beginning of 2024, Russia will begin to introduce digital excises on tobacco and beer

In the first quarter of 2024, Russia will start introducing digital excises on tobacco and beer. They will refuse to apply special paper marks on products, with reference to the road map of the Ministry of Finance. RIA News.

From the beginning of next year, excise duty on tobacco and nicotine-containing products will be paid on the basis of data on their labeling. Therefore, from May 2023 to July 2024, the relevant departments will launch a pilot project on the use of labeling and traceability data during desk tax audits.

The authors of the initiative intend to evaluate the possibility of refusing to declare excise taxes on tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and liquids for them, soda, beer and beer drinks, as well as the possibility of switching to a declaration-free regime.

Since March 1, excise taxes on cigarettes and cigarettes, as well as liquid for vapes, have increased in Russia. Further rate increases will occur in 2024 and 2025. The government motivated this step by “establishing a fairer tax regulation aimed at maximizing the attraction of additional revenues from nicotine-containing products sent to the federal budget.”

Earlier it became known that Russian soda producers complained about the difficulties with the introduction of excise duty on sugary drinks. Companies with factories in different regions of the country may have problems with tax accounting. Measures for the correct calculation of excises will require investments from 500 thousand to one million dollars, complicate work with wholesale buyers and take up to two to three years.