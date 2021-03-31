In Russia, they decided to sell a rare BMW 600 for five million rubles. The ad appeared on the service “Auto RU”…

This is a vintage 1959 beige car. According to the description, it took two years and 1,500 hours to restore the retro car. “The engine was restored, new bearings, pistons and much more were installed. New wiring harness, all new brake lines, all new rubber parts, ”the announcement says.

In addition, the car has a rare, according to a seller from Moscow, additions: a gear lever lock, as well as original tires of the Michelin brand. The BMW interior is made of a light-colored vinyl material. The mileage is 80 thousand kilometers.

Earlier in March, it became known that the Lamborghini LM002 as the protagonist of the “Brigade” will be sold for tens of millions of rubles. It is a black 1990 car with red leather seats, four-wheel drive and a manual transmission. The protagonist of the aforementioned film, Sasha Bely, drove the same Lamborghini.